Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice condemns statement by Ohio Republican Party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor of the Supreme Court of Ohio condemned a statement by the Ohio Republican Party, which she said “disparaged the integrity” of Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye.

On Tuesday, Frye ruled that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose can’t limit county boards of elections to a single ballot drop box.

Secretary LaRose’s office says it plans to appeal drop box ruling.

The Ohio Republican Party released a statement, which said in part:

“After the corruption and deceit we have seen from the Ohio Democrats, it comes as now surprise to see they have colluded with a Democrat Common Pleas Court judge regarding a ruling on ballot drop boxes . . . the judge in question parroted his party’s talking points in his ruling.”

Chief Justice O’Connor responded Wednesday by strongly condemning the Ohio Republicans who wrote the statement about Frye.