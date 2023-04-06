Video shows previous coverage of the University of Dayton graduate who responded to The Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Chester Township, Ohio student is being hailed a hero after notifying a school employee when he found something suspicious in the boy’s restroom, which led to the arrest of another student.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending school violence, announced that it will be recognizing a student at West Geauga High School with its National Student Hero Award following their quick action in averting a possible school shooting, according to a foundation release.

At about 8 a.m. on Monday, April 3, the student alerted the school’s resource officer to a bullet found in a restroom.

The resource officer and school officials combed through video surveillance showing nearly two dozen people had entered the bathroom before the bullet was found. Each student seen on camera was removed from their classroom and interviewed, according to our Cleveland affiliate WJW.

Shortly after, an 18-year-old student was interviewed, and a 9mm handgun with three loaded magazines was found in his backpack. He was also armed with a knife.

Police arrested the student immediately, and students and staff were ordered to temporarily shelter in place while additional law enforcement officers arrived, the foundation release states.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is commending the school for its “calm systematic, compassionate and organized approach to addressing the potential threat; of which schools across the nation would do well to echo.”