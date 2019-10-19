Ohio student launches nonprofit to bring books to inmates

Jacob Hervey's project has gathered about 350 books to date, both increasing the Stark County Jail's supply of books and replacing worn-out books

CANTON, Ohio (AP) – A high school student has spearheaded a project bringing hundreds of books into an Ohio jail.

Jacob Hervey, a senior at Perry High in northeastern Ohio, created Books Behind Bars after researching education in the prison system for a class.

The Repository reports that Hervey’s project has gathered about 350 books to date, both increasing the Stark County Jail’s supply of books and replacing worn-out books.

George Maier is Stark County Sheriff. He welcomed Hervey’s efforts, saying the chance to read books is a productive activity for inmates.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione is also contributing books. He says it’s important not to give up on people who got a little off track in life.