Ohio street shootout leaves one boy wounded, another in custody

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say a shootout involving two boys on a Cincinnati street left one child hospitalized and the other in custody.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s West End section. Two undercover police officers with the city’s Gun Crimes Task Force happened to be in the area when the gunfire erupted.

Authorities say the boys, ages 12 and 14, fired several shots at each other, and the younger boy was taken to a hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

The teenage boy tried to run away but was soon captured by the two officers.

Authorities have not said what sparked the shootout.