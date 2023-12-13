(WKBN) – Mexico’s Grupo Simek announced in August plans to close Republic Steel plants in Canton and Lackawanna, New York to shift production to Mexico.

That decision and other factors have prompted Ohio senators Sherrod Brown and JD Vance to join a bipartisan effort to put the brakes on steel imports from Mexico.

Brown, Vance and their colleagues wrote a letter to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan urging the Biden Administration to take aggressive action to counter the increase in steel imports from Mexico.

The letter said that data from 2022 shows that iron and steel imports from Mexico increased by about 73%, semi-finished steel rose by 120%, and conduit imports rose by 577%.

Brown said the lack of enforcement of the 2019 Joint Agreement on Steel and Aluminum is causing a steel surge from Mexico. The agreement provides for aggressive monitoring and a mechanism to prevent surges in imports of steel and aluminum. If surges in imports of specific steel and aluminum products occur, the United States may re-impose tariffs on those products.

Brown said that as of today, the Mexican government is refusing to comply with the agreement and the “delay is costing American jobs.”

“This breach, and the resulting surge, threatens our manufacturing base and American national security and demands immediate action from the administration,” the senators wrote.

The closures of the Canton and Lackawanna plants eliminated over 500 jobs. Brown said that Grupo Simek’s decision to shift production to Mexico is an example of the Mexican government’s lack of seriousness in adhering to the 2019 agreement.

The senators are asking for an update on the situation from Sullivan by Dec. 31.

On Tuesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost proposed a settlement with Republic Steel to settle allegations of air pollution.

Yost said it requires Republic Steel to pay the City of Canton $300,000 to fund a residential house-cleaning program or other projects benefiting the community.