Ohio Statehouse bill aims to make distracted driving a primary offense

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a safety bulletin in April 2018. One of the first things you may notice about it is a graph that shows fewer and fewer people are holding a phone to their ear while they drive.​

However, distracted driving is no longer tied to simply making a phone call like it was two decades ago. Now drivers are checking emails, texting, posting to social media sites, shopping for shoes, playing games and watching videos, to name a few activities.​

The same document cites the Centers for Disease Control as describing distractions this way, in part:​

Distractions can be visual (taking your eyes off the road), manual (taking your hands off the wheel) or cognitive (taking your mind off what you’re doing).​

This week, the sponsor of a bill got a phone call showing just how spot-on that description is.

The bill would make distracted driving a primary offense and allow police officers to pull someone over for no other reason than being distracted by an electronic device.​

According to State Representative Mary Lightbody (Westerville-D) a woman from Cleveland called the lawmaker’s office to tell her about why the caller’s husband was two hours late returning home recently.

Lightbody said the woman explained how her husband stopped to help a man who had been in an accident on Interstate 71 headed north and that when her husband walked up to the car, he figured out why the accident happened.​

“When he got to the car, he discovered that the man’s cell phone was playing porn and the man was sitting in the seat of his car with his pants and his trousers down by his ankles,” Lightbody said.​

Visual, manual, cognitive — all of the checkboxes were marked.

Lightbody said this isn’t an isolated incident. People have been caught watching porn while they drive in the Columbus neighborhood of Clintonville by Patrol Officer Zach Connor.​ He said he’s pulled people over and found them watching porn while they drive on surface streets.​

Columbus is one of a few parts of Ohio where officers can already pull you over for distracted driving as a primary offense.​

Lightbody said since Connor has started cracking down on the activity in Clintonville, they have seen less and less of it happening because word is spreading that the police will pull you over if you do it.​ She said that’s what needs to happen statewide.

Sharon Montgomery agrees.​

Nearly 20 years ago, John Montgomery was driving home on his birthday. Sharon was in the passenger seat and they were traveling on State Route 61 when a distracted driver slammed into the back of a car waiting to make a left turn.​ That car was forced into the Montgomerys’ path and the resulting accident sent the car tumbling. The driver of that car still suffers from the injuries they got that day.​

The Montgomerys ended up in the Grant Hospital ICU in rooms across the hall from each other. Sharon recalls her son standing in the hallway between the rooms looking at his father and then back at his mother, each of them seriously hurt.​

Sharon was still too hurt to be with her husband when he died across the hall.​

“The worst part was because I was so injured, I was not able to be physically and emotionally there for my son as he was losing his father and for my husband as he was losing his life,” she said. “I will never get over that part of it.”

She has spent the last two decades trying to get the laws changed when it comes to distracted driving. She said it has only been in the last 10 years that the needle has moved.​

In 2018, distracted driving became a secondary offense, requiring some other wrongdoing to initiate being pulled over, like speeding or not wearing a seatbelt.​

Sharon wants it to be a primary offense so police can stop people who are on their phones — not just making a call like the man who caused the accident that took her husband’s life, but all of the other things smart phones afford people the opportunity to do today.​

She said she doesn’t know why this issue hasn’t been addressed yet.​

“It surprises me and disappoints me greatly. People are dying because of this and it’s completely preventable.”​

Lightbody is trying to get the law changed with her bill. It is not the first — nearly 30 bills have been proposed at the Statehouse in the two decades since John Montgomery died. She hopes this one will finally pass.​

“We’re talking about hands on the wheels, eyes on the road and brains thinking about the driving,” Lightbody said. “There are many ways we can be distracted. Let’s all be safe out there on the roads.”​