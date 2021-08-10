Ohio State University requiring masks in certain parts of The Shoe during football games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For Ohio State University football games, masks will be required at the stadium, but not while sitting in the stands.

OSU released game day mask policies Tuesday, requiring masks for all interior public spaces at the Shoe, including the Huntington Club, elevators, first aid rooms, restrooms, and the press box.

Masks will not be required for outdoor public spaces, including entry gates, concourses, concession stands, and the seating bowl.

In addition to the stadium, masks will be required during Skull Session, inside French Field House, and on all campus public transportation including shuttles.

The university updated its mask policy, requiring students, faculty, staff, and visitors to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible, while vaccinate people are not required to mask up outside.

The Ohio State University encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

For more protocols for the 2021 football season, including a new app for parking passes and ticket scanning, click here.

The Buckeyes’ first home game of the season is Sept. 11 at noon against Oregon. The season starts Sept. 2 with Ohio State traveling to Minnesota.