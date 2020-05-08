Ohio State University finalizes $40 million settlement with 162 survivors in sex abuse case

The settlement was reached in 12 lawsuits related to sexual abuse by Richard Strauss, a university-employed physician

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has announced it has reached a $40.9 million settlement with 162 survivors in the Richard Strauss sexual abuse case.

According to a release from the Ohio State University, the settlement was reached in 12 lawsuits related to sexual abuse by Richard Strauss, a university-employed physician from 1978 to 1998 who died in 2005.

“The university of decades ago failed these individuals – our students, alumni and members of the Buckeye community,” said President Michael V. Drake. “Nothing can undo the wrongs of the past, but we must do what we can today to work toward restorative justice.”

The Qualified Settlement Fund to be funded by Ohio State totals $40,913,265. Amounts received by survivors will vary by individual as awarded by the special master. As part of the agreement, Ohio State will provide up to $500,000 to fund the costs of administering the fund. No taxpayer, tuition or restricted donor funds will be utilized.

“Our focus will always be on the survivors. We know it took great courage for them to come forward, and we are grateful,” stated Drake.

The university says it continues mediation with remaining plaintiffs.