COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol made 11 DUI arrests and issued hundreds of citations as part of a six-state trooper project.

The operation was conducted from midnight February 18 through midnight February 21, focusing on speed, safety belts and OVI enforcement on Interstate 75.

During the project, the Ohio State Highway Patrol charged 444 people — 396 for speed violations, 37 for seat belts violations and 11 on OVI charges.

The campaign also included the Kentucky State Police and Michigan State Police. Ohio had the least citations of the three states.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing.