COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State University student died Thursday, one day after three students were taken to the hospital for an apparent drug overdose.

In the announcement, university President Kristina M. Johnson did not directly indicate whether the same student who died was involved in reports of the drug overdose, but she alerted students to the potential circulation of fake Adderall pills that appeared to contain fentanyl.

“Our community has suffered a tragic loss with the death of one of our students earlier today,” Johnson said in a release. “Another student is currently hospitalized in critical condition. A third student has, thankfully, been released from the hospital.”

Out of respect for the victim’s privacy, Johnson said the university is not sharing additional personal information.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a woman called 911 to report what appeared to be a drug overdose by three of her roommates on East Lane Avenue.

Johnson encouraged students in need of emotional support to contact the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service. Faculty and staff can reach out to the Employee Assistance Program.

Students can anonymously pick up a free Naloxone kit or fentanyl testing strips at the Student Health Services building located at 1875 Millikin Rd., the university said.