Ohio State student dies after apparent fall at construction site

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities are investigating after an Ohio State University student was found dead Friday at a construction site on campus.

A university spokesman said foul play is not suspected in the death of Corey Ray Bias, 20, of Johnstown.

Bias was a third-year student majoring in political science.

Bias was not breathing when Columbus fire crews were called to the site near Neil and West 11th avenues around 6:30 a.m., according to 911 calls obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. The caller said it appeared a man had been on some scaffolding and fallen five or six stories.

