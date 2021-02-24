Ohio State sex abuse victims ‘excited’ for spotlight new documentary series will shine on abuse

There needs to be new eyes on this and this needs to be exposed in a way because there's so many layers of this," said Mike Schyck

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For almost three years, victims of sexual abuse at The Ohio State University by Dr. Richard Strauss have been sharing their stories.

Soon, those stories will be back in the national spotlight as a documentary is being produced about the decades long scandal.

“I’m excited. There needs to be new eyes on this and this needs to be exposed in a way because there’s so many layers of this,” said Mike Schyck, one of Strauss’ victims. “There’s layers of what the abuse was, the people that knew, who knew, and what they didn’t do.”

Since 2018, hundreds of men like Schyck have come forward to say the same thing – they were sexually abused by Strauss at some point over the course of three decades at Ohio State.

“Since that time, I have learned to live with it,” said Dan Richie. “I have learned to put it in a place where it was always there but something that I didn’t have to deal with on a daily basis.”

“I kept quiet for quite some time and then I thought the first place I should speak would be in front of the people that I thought would do the right thing,” Schyck said. “So, the first place I spoke was in front of the board of trustees. I had a good vibe coming out of there and then two years later, we’re sitting here.”

Both Schyck and Richie say they’re disappointed by the response to their coming forward.

The news of a new documentary looking into the scandal has them hopeful more will be revealed about what happened and why.

“I was proud to be a Buckeye. I bled scarlet & grey. I still do. But you know, dealing with this over the course of the last three years – it’s made me kind of look at the university in a different way,” Schyck said. “You had a doctor who was able to manipulate and use his power and as athletes and people that were under that, we felt that we didn’t have a voice. So this needs to be out there and needs to be told because this type of abuse is probably prevalent more than we know.

“Hopefully with this series, more people understand it. If more people understand it, maybe it’ll put more pressure on Ohio State to actually do something,” Richie said.

It’s unclear when or where the documentary will air.

But by putting the whole story into one series – as opposed to the dozens of stories released over the last three years – Schyck says more people can get more of a clear picture of what happened.

“I hope that… how they do it is gonna expose just exactly what we know and what the truth is because people are getting piecemeal stuff. They get a little bit here and then it’s gone for a little bit. They get a little here and it’s gone again,” Schyck said. “It’s not consistent and people can’t put the true story together as to what it is that people dealt with.”