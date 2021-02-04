Ohio state senator claims no one was wearing a mask at Statehouse hearing

Cecil Thomas, of Cincinnati, has a daughter with a severely compromised immune system and doesn't want to put her at risk

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – An Ohio state senator shared his feelings about some of the protocols inside the Statehouse.

Democrat Cecil Thomas, of Cincinnati, said he left a committee hearing Wednesday because so many members of the public weren’t wearing masks.

Sen. Thomas has a daughter with a severely compromised immune system and says he won’t put her health at risk.

“I respect everybody here, but no one is wearing a mask and the data clearly speaks to how the virus spreads. So I’m going to exit and go into my office, and I’ll be watching it from my office.”

Different measures will be taken to prevent crowding in the future, including having fewer chairs in the room.