Ohio State plans program to settle with more abuse victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State University says in new court filings that it’s planning an individual settlement program that could help resolve more of the remaining claims over alleged sexual misconduct by team doctor Richard Strauss.

The now-deceased doctor is accused of abusing hundreds of young men during his two decades there.

The university already reached nearly $47 million in settlements for 185 plaintiffs — or an average of about $252,000.

OSU says it’s committed to providing up to that same average settlement amount under the new program. That could allow some remaining accusers to resolve their cases even as others continue litigation.