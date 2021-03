The university says it is also planning to reintegrate in-person classes this fall

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – This year’s graduating class of The Ohio State University will get to take part in something last year’s class didn’t — an in-person commencement ceremony.

In a statement this week, OSU’s president says they are not only planning to give this year’s graduating class their own commencement, but also the class of 2020.

The university says it is also planning to reintegrate in-person classes this fall, with each department offering at least 75% of its courses on campus.