COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to improve safety for cruisers and officers on roadsides. A statewide safety initiative begins this weekend.

The 6-State Trooper Project, a high-visibility enforcement initiative, includes members from the following departments:

Indiana State Police

Kentucky State Police

Michigan State Police

Pennsylvania State Police

West Virginia State Police

Ohio State Highway Patrol

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

Ohio law requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. If moving over is not possible due to traffic or weather conditions, or because a second lane does not exist, drivers should slow down and proceed with caution.

According to OSHP, 51 cruisers were struck in “move over” related incidents between 2017 and 2021. These crashed resulted in the deaths of two civilians and 41 injuries to both officers and civilians.

During that same time period, OSHP has issued over 26,000 “move over” violation citations.

“Moving over protects the lives of everyone who works or uses our roadways,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent, in a statement. “Moving over isn’t just the law, it’s the right thing to do.”

The project starts at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and continues through to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, July 23.

The “move over” law now exists in all 50 states.