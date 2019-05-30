Ohio State Highway Patrol seizes $15,000 worth of marijuana in Wood County

Breaking News
by: WKBN Staff

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers seize handgun and marijuana - OSP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized $15,000 worth of marijuana and marijuana wax during a traffic stop in Wood County. 

According to OSP, troopers made the traffic stop on Interstate 70 on May 18 at 4:30 p.m.

They found a Smith and Wesson MP .40 caliber handgun, 200 grams of marijuana and 660 grams of marijuana wax during a search of the vehicle. 

The driver, Cameron Reed, 24, of Antioch, Tenn., and passenger, Quadreon France, 23, of Smyrna, Tenn. were charged with drug possession. France was also charged with improper transportation of a firearm.

