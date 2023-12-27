COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that this past Christmas holiday weekend had the fewest number of fatalities that has been seen in five years.

OSHP announced with provisional statistics that nine people were killed in eight fatal crashes on Ohio roadways this Christmas holiday weekend, resulting in the fewest deaths during a Christmas reporting period since 2018.

According to a press release, five of the nine people killed were not wearing seatbelts, and two of the crashes were the result of impairment.

During the reporting period, troopers arrested 213 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 21 people for illegal drugs. Troopers also cited 228 people for safety belts and 75 distracted driving violations. Troopers also assisted 1,049 motorists on Ohio roadways.

The holiday weekend reporting period was from Friday, December 22 at midnight until Monday, December 25 at 11:59 p.m.

In 2022, there were 12 people killed during the 2022 Christmas holiday, which ran from December 23 to December 26.

People are encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers and illegal drug activity.