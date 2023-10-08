COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio State Highway Patrol has placed first in two categories of the Light Ohio Blue Right Responders Photo Contest, the organization announced this weekend.

Light Ohio Blue, along with Light Ohio Red, was a contest created to stir friendly competition among Ohio first responders in remembrance of the 9/11 attacks and their heroic response to it, the website states.

Any public safety agency within the State of Ohio was encouraged to submit a photo of their agency’s vehicle, and the public voting period ran from Sept. 11-30.

OSHP placed first in Category 1 (Population of 100K+) and the Specialty Equipment Category.

Placing second in Category 1 was the Columbus Division of Police, followed by Toledo Police Department. Placing second in the Specialty Equipment Category was Cleveland MetroParks Police, followed by Whitehall Police Department.