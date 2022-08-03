COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new person at the helm of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the appointment of Lt. Colonel Charles Jones as the new superintendent of the patrol.

His assignment is effective Aug. 12. At that time, he will be promoted to the rank of colonel.

Jones replaces outgoing superintendent, Col. Richard Fambro who is retiring. He served the patrol for 32 years.

Jones started his career in 1994 and was assigned to the Marion Post. He was then promoted and moved to the Delaware Postin 1999 where he became post commander. In 2004, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and served at the patrol’s training academy. Jones has served in several capacities and leadership roles with the patrol and earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2021.

Jones has chosen Major Joshua M. Swindell to serve as a new assistant superintendent. Swindell will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and will fill the assistant superintendent position vacated by Jones.

Swindell will serve alongside current assistant superintendent Lieutenant Colonel Marla Gaskill.