COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hiring.

As of Friday, Feb. 3, the Patrol is accepting applications for its Cadet Candidate Program.

The program is designed to proved a foundation for anyone interested in a career with the patrol.

Candidates must have a high school diploma, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

Cadets are paid $19.41 per hour with a 40-hour work week and paid time off.

The responsibilities of cadets differ from those of troopers in that there are certain limitations to what cadets are permitted to do. More information on responsibilities and how to apply can be found at statepatrol.ohio.gov.