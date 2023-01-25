(WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Wednesday that the maximum age to apply to the training academy has been increased to 40.

According to an OSHP social media post, cadets between the ages of 21 and 40, as long as they are entered into the academy prior to their 40th birthday, are eligible to apply. The previous age requirement stated applicants must enter academy training prior to their 35th birthday.

Some other cadet qualifications include being a U.S. citizen, having obtained a high school diploma or GED and possessing a valid driver’s license with less than 6 points.

OSHP is currently hiring and offering a signing bonus for graduating cadets.