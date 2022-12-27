NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a raging fire took the lives of a family of six in Tuscarawas County.

It happened in Newcomerstown where a huge fire completely leveled a family home. The victims are believed to include four young girls and their parents.

“The kids would run and welcome everybody, they were the friendliest people you could ever meet and the fact that this happened is just a tragedy,” said neighbor and extended family member, Adrianna Clay. “I stood there and I watched and I made sure that they got our angels out safely to be in the hands of God and to lay them to rest.”

The Tuscarawas County Coroner has not yet positively identified the victims.

Neighbors believe the fire may have first started at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

They report hearing a huge blast around 1 a.m. and, despite the best efforts of firefighters from multiple departments, within an hour and a half, the entire house was on the ground.

Neighbors say the family’s pet dogs are still unaccounted for after the fire.

The Newcomerstown school superintendent has released a statement that reads in part, “Our hearts are heavy as we begin to process the enormity of this loss. The school district, staff and entire community send out thoughts, prayers and unwavering support to the family and friends of those who were taken too soon.”

Newcomerstown Schools will offer grief support at West Elementary School Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. Additional counselors will also be available when the students return to school next Tuesday.

The cause of the explosion and fire is not yet determined.