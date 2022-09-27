COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University filed yet another legal maneuver trying to keep the sexual abuse victims of former university doctor Richard Strauss from having their day in court.

Earlier this month, a three-judge panel revived unsettled claims from hundreds of men who alleged sexual abuse by the team doctor decades ago.

A lower court found the victims waited too long, beyond the statute of limitations, to file their lawsuits.

However, two of the three judges ordered the case to move to trial because of plausible evidence the university knew the doctor was abusing students and covered it up.

Now, on Monday, the university filed for an en banc review, meaning OSU is now asking all 16 judges who sit on the Sixth Circuit of Appeal to review the case, in hopes the university can keep it from moving forward.

Before the motion can be reviewed, it must be approved by a majority of the appellate judges.