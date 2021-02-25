Ohio State announces planning underway to bring students back to campus in fall

More information on the plan will be released in the coming months, according to the university

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University says it is working on a plan to safely bring students back in the fall and to expand from current restrictions due to the coronavirus.

According to OSU, the plan will continue to protect the health of the students and the community and include:

In-person teaching, learning and student activities

Students in the residence halls

Staff working on campus

In-person campus services and events

Fans in attendance at Ohio State football games and other athletic competitions

“We have learned from our success in keeping our campuses operating safely over the last six months, creating the opportunity to broaden face-to-face interactions for students, faculty and staff,” said President Kristina M. Johnson. “Our goal is to welcome more Buckeyes back to our campuses in the fall, safely and in person.”

More information on the plan will be released in the coming months, according to the university, and there will be contingency plans that account for a variety of scenarios.

In a release, the university says it has conducted more than 400,000 student tests since the start of the current academic year, and positivity rates have been held below 0.5% for more than a month.

For more information on OSU’s pandemic response can be found at the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website.