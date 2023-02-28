COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Control Commission has released the January revenue reports for sports and casino gambling.

Sports gambling has only been legalized for one month in Ohio and it’s already accumulated $208.9 million, with over $1.1 billion placed in wagers placed.

The majority of wagers were placed online. Ohio’s 14 in-person retail sportsbooks reported $3.2 million in revenue.

Individual property/operator figures and other information can be found in reports on the Commission’s website.