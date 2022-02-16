NEW MIAMI, Ohio (WKBN) – A 10-year-year-old traffic camera lawsuit in New Miami, Ohio has been decided and will send a message across Ohio about speed cameras.

In a four to seven decision, the panel dismissed the appeal of ticketed motorists as having been “improvidently accepted,” meaning the court should have never accepted the case and there was no constitutional violation.

The case surrounds a group of motorists who received speed camera tickets and filed a lawsuit against the village of New Miami.

The case has gone through a couple of appeals based on whether the motorists were denied their due process through the administrative court where the tickets were being adjudicated. They said contesting the tickets through New Miami’s administrative court system was so cumbersome that many didn’t do it because it was too time-consuming.

The village contested the lawsuit twice saying they were immune from this type of civil lawsuit. The Twelfth District Court of Appeals rejected the village’s claim. The village appealed a third time and the court ruled that the owners failed to prove the appeals procedure violated their due process. The motorists appealed again, which led to the Feb. 16, 2022, Ohio Supreme Court Decision.

Justice R. Patrick DeWine wrote a dissenting opinion, saying that a decision needed to be made in the case.

Rather than dismissing this case as having been improvidently allowed, we should issue a decision in it. A decision by this court would provide the benefit of a resolution to the live controversy in front of us as to whether the plaintiffs are entitled to a refund of their traffic fines. But more importantly, by reaching a decision on the merits, we could answer the important question whether a government may deprive citizens of property through an administrative scheme that provides as little procedural protection as this one. Justice R. Patrick DeWine

Within a 20-month period, the New Miami speed cameras netted over $3 million. Justice DeWine called it a “classic speed trap.”

A similar case is playing out in the court involving the city of Girard. That case centers on tickets that were issued on Interstate 80 in December of 2017 and January of 2018. The claims by the group, which received the citations after the speed limit in a construction zone on I-80 was restored, but the violations were given based on a 55-mile-per-hour limit for which signage was not updated, made several claims in their lawsuits. Some have already been dismissed, but many drivers paid their fees or were unable to appear in court to argue their cases.

Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Andrew Logan dismissed claims that due process was violated, stating drivers had an opportunity to appeal their tickets and did not. The case is on appeal.