HARMONY, Ohio (AP) — A western Ohio sheriff’s deputy was shot and fatally wounded while responding to a report of a possible break-in and gunfire at a mobile home.

Deputy Matthew Yates was a 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Deb Burchett said at a press conference that the responding officers were shot at once they entered the mobile home Sunday.

Yates was wounded and remained inside the home for several hours before other officers could get him out and take him to a hospital, where he died.

At some point during the episode, the mobile home caught fire.

Authorities haven’t released any additional information about a suspect, the shooting or the fire.