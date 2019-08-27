Ohio sheriff: Owner faked story of abused dog to get free care

(CNN) – Investigators say someone made up a story about finding a dog with its snout taped shut and throat cut all to get free vet care.

It happened in Ohio.

The person who brought Dani to the vet said they found her in Middletown on August 17.

She had a bloodied neck, and according to investigators, was muzzled for hours at a time.

Now, investigators believe that person who posed as a Good Samaritan was actually Dani’s owner who didn’t have the money to provide for her.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says his office’s investigation and interviews with the owner determined the unintentional cut to the dog’s throat was from a barbed-wire fence. The sheriff’s statement says what appeared to be injuries to the snout area were from a muzzle the owners used to keep the dog from chewing things and attacking other animals.

Jones says his office will work with authorities there to “ensure this case is dealt with appropriately.”

Katie Goodpaster, with Hart Rescue of Cincinnati and Dani’s original adoption rescue, said they’re focusing on moving forward.

“We’re absolutely pushing for charges,” she said.

Dani will not return to her owner, but she won’t be available for adoption for quite some time either as she continues her recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.