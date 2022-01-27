ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to a baby who died while in the care of county Children Services.

Logan Dollison was born at home on Dec. 19 to Lindsey Householder, 30, and William Dollison, 32, before mother and baby were taken to O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. During their stay, Logan was placed with a foster family.

He died on Jan. 7 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus while still under the care of Athens County Children Services.

“This is an open investigation,” Captain Bryan Cooper of the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. “It’s a thorough investigation. All resources that we can will be put forward to determine the death of Logan.”

Householder said she has lots of questions about what happened to her baby, who she said seemed to be thriving during supervised visits and doctor checkups. She said Logan was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital the day before he died.

“I was told he was in hospital in Columbus, but I was under a (snow emergency), so I couldn’t make it,” she said.

Householder said she was notified by text at midnight about the baby’s death and was not allowed to identify Logan’s body until two weeks later.

Otis Crockron, director of Athens County Children Services, said his agency would not have notified a parent via text message.

“We take a situation where there’s a child fatality seriously,” he said. “We would reach out directly to the mother and we would never notify via text, but I cannot speak for the foster parent or what the mother shared. … That should never happen, to learn about it over text.

“We would spend a lot of time to make sure that the mother had what she needed. I can tell you that we’ve been open and available to the mother and would do anything we could to help in this situation.”

A cause of death has not been released by the coroner, Cooper said.