Ohio sheriff asked to investigate jail in another county

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio county sheriff’s office has been called in to investigate whether inmates have been abused and mistreated at another county’s jail.

The Ravenna Record-Courier reports the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will investigate inmates’ claims at the Portage County Jail.

Portage County Sheriff David Doak in a statement said the allegations have no merit but acknowledged the importance of “public confidence” in an independent investigation.

A group of former Portage County inmates now incarcerated at a state prison have petitioned the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to investigate the jail. A spokesman for Attorney General Dave Yost said a sheriff or prosecutor would have to request an investigation.

The newspaper has reported inmates have complained about assaults by corrections officers and being kept naked in cells for days at a time.

