Ohio sex offender admits paying impoverished Filipino mothers for child porn involving their kids

SIDNEY, Ohio (WJW) — A registered sex offender from Ohio faces up to 50 years in prison after admitting to sending money to impoverished Filipino mothers he met on dating sites in exchange for sexually explicit photos of their children.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Charles Frazier, 41, pleaded guilty to attempting to produce child pornography Wednesday.

He faces at least 25 years in prison and up to 50 years in prison.

In the press release, prosecutors say Frazier would connect with the women on Filipino dating sites. In subsequent Skype chats with them, he would ask for sexually explicit photos of their children in exchange for money.

Specifically, the release states, his conversations included requests for pornography of naked minor children engaging in sexual conduct with other children or their mothers.

He distributed child pornography to several women, according to the release, as examples of what images he wanted them to create with their children or with instructions to show the images to their children to convince them to engage in that behavior.

Frazier also had discussions about committing violent acts against children. For example, the release states, he discussed killing infants during sexual assaults.

The release states he used MoneyGram from a Sidney store to pay the women. He sent around $800 to one in exchange for nude images of a 7-year-old girl. One of the women in the online chats stated she needed the money for food, the release states.

Frazier was a registered sex offender at the time of the crimes. He was convicted in a 2011 federal case for receiving child porn. He was sentenced to 84 months in prison for that conviction.

According to the Butler County Jail, Frazier was originally booked April 6, 2020, after being arrested in Dayton.