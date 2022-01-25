COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has settled a lawsuit against Volkswagen over the company’s 2015 emissions scandal for $3.5 million.

Attorney General Dave Yost says his agency and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will split the money and use it to work on other environmental protection cases.

The settlement came after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled last year that a federal law didn’t preclude Ohio from suing the automaker for cheating on U.S. diesel emissions tests.

The U.S. Supreme Court then declined to hear Volkswagen’s appeal, paving the way for the settlement.

Volkswagen, which did not admit liability, said the settlement allows it to focus on the future.