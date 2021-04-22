Ohio sets monthly record in new business filings

(WKBN) – Ohioans broke the state’s monthly record for new business filings in March.

Last month, 19,694 new businesses were filed through the Ohio Secretary of State Business Services Division. That’s a 47% increase from one year ago in March 2020.

“I am blown away by these numbers and especially proud of my team who are working around the clock to process new business registrations and simplify filing procedures,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “My office also works to ensure these new businesses have the resources they need to thrive so that they can create jobs and prosperity for Ohio’s families.”

The previous record was set in July 2020 with 18,659 filings. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohioans created a record 171,073 businesses last year, beating the 2019 record of 130,621 filings.

LaRose said anyone looking to start a new business can file online through Ohio Business Central.