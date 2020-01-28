Ohio sets aside $30 million in funding to prevent runoff into Lake Erie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLNS) – Ohio officials announced earlier this month that they will set aside $30 million in funding to prevent farm runoff into Lake Erie.



The funds will be awarded as part of Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio plan, which invests in 10 specific ways to reduce nutrient runoff from agriculture.



H2Ohio is a water quality plan to reduce harmful algal blooms, improve wastewater infrastructure and prevent lead contamination.



“H2Ohio will provide farm-by-farm support to help farmers minimize phosphorus runoff while increasing profit over the long-run,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.



The Ohio General Assembly invested $172 million in July to develop long-term and cost-effective strategies for permanent water quality solutions.



Farmers living in 14 northwest Ohio counties can apply for funds at their local Soil and Water Conservation Districts starting on February 1.



“Ohio farmers want to be part of the solution to water quality concerns in our state,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda.



The reduction plan will first focus on reducing runoff into the Maumee River Watershed and Lake Erie but will eventually be offered to other parts of the state in the future.

Learn about #H2Ohio best practices and how to apply for funding! ODA is hosting a series of meetings for farmers in the 14 counties of the Maumee River Watershed. pic.twitter.com/7na7QhTQWk — H2Ohio (@H2Ohio) January 15, 2020