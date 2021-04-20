Ohio sending 100 highway patrol troopers to Minnesota after Chauvin verdict

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is sending 100 state troopers to Minneapolis to assist the state of Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz requested the assistance late last week.

These troopers will fill security roles so that Minnesota officers can respond to incidents within their state. These roles will be like what troopers do in Ohio when protecting property.

This comes as both sides finished their closing arguments in the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The jury is now deliberating.

The OSHP is also preparing for possible unrest or protests in Ohio.

“We’re always looking at what could happen here in Ohio, and we had to take that into consideration ultimately when we decided to go ahead and send those 100 troopers to Minnesota,” said OSHP Staff Lt. Craig Cvetan.

Staff Lt. Cvetan says despite sending some troopers out of state, they will be able to pull troopers from around Ohio to protect property and allow people to express their opinions in a safe way.

“We are very confident in our ability to provide the services that we need to here in Ohio otherwise we wouldn’t have deployed those troopers,” said Cvetan.

Staff Lt. Cvetan says the situation is fluid and their stay will be evaluated daily.