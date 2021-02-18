Ohio senators, others to discuss efforts to abolish death penalty

Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) and other members of the Ohio Legislature will be speaking at 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio senator will be joined by others who oppose the death penalty to talk about their efforts to get rid of the death penalty in Ohio.

Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) and other members of the Ohio Legislature will be speaking at 10 a.m. today about a bipartisan effort to overturn the death penalty.

According to a press release, they have the support of The Ohio Catholic Conference and Ohioans to Stop Executions.

