(WKBN) – Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is sponsoring a bill that would force the federal government to buy only American-made flags.

The bill, called the All-American Flgs Act, passed a committee vote and now heads to the full Senate for a vote.

Right now, the government can buy flags that contain 50% American-made materials. The new legislation would up that to 100% and the flags would have to be made in the United States.

In 2017, the U.S. imported 10 million American flags. Of those, all but 50,000 came from China.

Brown said in 2015, $4 million worth of the $4.4 million in imported flags came from China.

Brown first introduced this legislation in 2011, according to information from his office. In 1974, Congress officially declared Findlay, Ohio “Flag City, U.S.A.”