(WKBN) – Senator JD Vance, R-Ohio, is aware that Ohio Representative Jim Jordan is running for House Speaker. He believes Congressman Jordan could help lead the charge on border security.

Vance feels the United States has a crisis with illegal aliens entering the country plus fentanyl and sex trafficking coming across the border.

“And we unfortunately have a president of the United States who is unwilling to do anything about it. So, if we get a Speaker of the House who forces the president to take some action on border security, that is a good thing for the American people. I’m hopeful that will happen,” Vance said.

Vance also feels some of the other candidates for House speaker would help address border security.