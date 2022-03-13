COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman and a bipartisan group of senators traveled to Poland on Saturday to meet with Polish officials while visiting refugee sites.

The purpose of the visit is to reconfirm their commitment to allies in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, Portman said the delegation will make it clear that, “The U.S. is thankful for their support of Ukraine and their offer of providing fighter jets, as the people of Ukraine continue to endure brutal Russian atrocities.”