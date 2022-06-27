(WKBN) – Immediately following the Court’s decision, Ohio enacted its Heartbeat Bill, which bans abortions if the fetus has a detectable heartbeat.

That normally appears as early as 6 weeks into pregnancy.

Senator Rob Portman supports the courts overturning of Roe, but he is in favor of bi-partisan support when it comes to pregnancy prevention.

“The key thing is to prevent unwanted pregnancies and that’s something that we have had some success on over the past decade or so and that’s good news. There’s much more we can do,” said Sen. Portman.

Portman goes on to say that the government should come together to fund prevention efforts.

Many of his points were brought back with the idea of unity. He says wants to see both sides of the issue to work together.

Another big push he wants to see is making adoptions more affordable.

“Let’s prevent unwanted pregnancies. Let’s do a much better job providing help for adoption. Let’s do the things that we can do as a country to bring people together rather than pull us apart,” Sen. Portman continued.

Portman did not elaborate what prevention measures the federal government should support.