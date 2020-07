Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown wants racism declared public health crisis

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed people to racial inequalities when it comes to access to healthcare and insurance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTRF) – Several Democratic Senators from across the country are addressing racism in the country through health.

Ohio’s Senator Sherrod Brown is one of three senators who introduced a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed people to racial inequalities when it comes to access to healthcare and insurance.

Senator Brown also explained it exists everywhere from Appalachia to big cities.

We know that infant mortality rates and maternal mortality rates are significantly higher. We know that life expectancy is significantly lower. We know the rates of hypertension and diabetes and a number of other illnesses are significantly higher among African Americans. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Senator Brown added this goes beyond healthcare.

There are also racial disparities in housing, jobs, wages and a digital divide in school systems.

We will not make progress until we acknowledge and address all of the ways that centuries of racism and oppression have harmed Black and brown Americans. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

The resolution was introduced as a joint effort with Senator Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Senator Kamala Harris (D) California.