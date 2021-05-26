Ohio Senator considers support for commission looking into January U.S. Capitol riot

(WKBN) – Ohio Senator Rob Portman said he would consider supporting a commission to look into the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January and prevent similar events from happening in the future.

However, the senator said the commission needs to be both independent and bipartisan — even down to the person who hires its staff.

Portman also suggested lawmakers should read through the upcoming report from two Senate committees before deciding how the commission would function.

Representative Tim Ryan said lawmakers from both parties need to come together.

“A lot of members, supporters of a commission on Benghazi, which was halfway around the world, something that happened, and you know, spent a lot — millions and millions on that — but they don’t want to support a commission on an insurrection on the Capitol?” Ryan said.

Last week, Ryan publicly criticized his Republican colleagues in Congress for voting against the creation of a commission to review January’s riot.