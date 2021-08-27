Ohio senator calls for school building upgrades in wake of heat

(WKBN) – After heat this week forced some Ohio public schools to shut down or dismiss students early, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is calling for upgrades and renovations for buildings.

In his statement Friday, he encouraged the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act as well as the Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act.

Ensuring that Ohio’s students can learn in safe, healthy environments is a top priority. The bipartisan infrastructure deal would allow public schools to apply for energy-efficient improvement grants, which could be used to upgrade their HVAC systems – it’s another reason we need to get the plan to the president’s desk and signed into law, so we can get students back in the classroom. It’s also why I’m working to pass my Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act, which would invest $130 billion to help schools upgrade their physical and digital infrastructure – including upgrading school HVAC systems. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

A section of the IIJA would provide grants for schools to make energy efficiency improvements.

The Reopen and Rebuild America’s Schools Act would allow schools to use emergency funds next year to reopen in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health guidelines for heating, ventilation and HVAC systems.