Ohio senator calls for hearings on bill to abolish death penalty

The bill aims to end the death penalty in Ohio by replacing it with life without parole

(WKBN) – On Friday, state Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) joined death penalty abolishment advocates in a press conference to call for the passage of Senate Bill 296, which aims to end the death penalty in Ohio by replacing it with life without parole.

“We as a society need to be better than our worst criminals and our broken criminal justice system,” said Antonio. “Americans favor abolishing the death penalty. It is due time for the State of Ohio to take the compassionate, pragmatic and economically prudent step to abolish the death penalty as it is expensive, impractical, unjust, inhumane and even erroneous.”

S.B. 296 was introduced in March 2020 and was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee in May 2020. The bill has not yet received a hearing.

“I intend to call on Chairman Eklund of the Judiciary Committee to schedule hearings for S.B. 296 in order to allow the debate to advance on this important issue,” said Antonio.

Other advocates represented at the press conference included Death Penalty Action, Ohioans to Stop Executions, the American Civil Liberties Union, Faith in Public Life, Ohio Council of Churches and Witness to Innocence.

You can watch the press conference here.