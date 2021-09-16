Ohio Senator backs vaccine mandate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As large companies decide how to react to President Biden’s vaccine mandates, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown says he supports the president’s idea.

Brown spoke with reporters Thursday, saying as the vast majority of serious COVID-19 infections appear to be happening among the unvaccinated, the easiest solution is to get a shot.

“I think the effort aimed for everybody needs to be whatever we can do to get people vaccinated. If they absolutely refuse, religious exemption, whatever, then they need to get tested regularly until this pandemic is behind us,” Brown said.

Brown said by having the federal government forcing the vaccinations, business owners don’t have to worry about trying to require workers to get the shots themselves.