Ohio Senate set to approve legalized sports betting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Senate is ready to approve legislation that would bring legalized sports betting to the state.

The proposal would allow betting at casinos, betting shops, sports bars, computers, mobile phones and pro sports stadiums.

The legislation up for a vote Wednesday also allows for electronic bingo at veteran’s and fraternal organizations overseen by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and sports pool betting run by the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The Senate was also poised to approve another sports-related measure that would let college athletes earn money through endorsements and sponsorship deals based on their names, images and likenesses.