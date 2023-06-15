COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After weeks of deliberation, the Ohio Senate has passed their version of the state’s $94 billion budget, including American Rescue Plan and one-time dollars. The budget was passed along party lines, 24 to seven, making it the first partisan state budget in a decade.

“There’s some really egregious stuff in there,” Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said.

“This is a solid conservative budget,” Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said.

It is a state budget that Huffman called transformative. The budget allows for $3.1 billion in tax relief through income tax, sales tax holidays and commercial tax.

“90% of businesses will no longer pay any commercial tax,” Huffman said. “That’s a really big deal.”

“Business interest is there, wealthy and well connected is there,” Antonio said. “But what about everyday Ohioans?”

The budget also funds public schools, while expanding eligibility for school choice.

“With the benefits for school scholarships, for Medicaid, benefits that people have under the federal program, most of those, by and large, are weighted toward low-income people,” Huffman said.

“We are worlds apart when it comes to how do we fund public schools first, because to us, the democratic caucus, that’s our first priority,” Antonio said. “And then we understand and know vouchers are here but what’s a fair format? And we had no agreement on that.”

School choice allows parents to send their kids to any private or charter school on the taxpayer’s dime and becomes universal in the Senate’s budget. But while choice would become universal, not every student would be eligible for a full scholarship.

Students living 450% below the poverty line would be eligible for a full scholarship, which Dolan said accounted for about 75% of all school children in the state.

The full scholarship is up to $8,400 for high school students and $6,300 for K-8th grade. Anyone living above 450% of the poverty line would be assessed based on need, but all students would get a minimum of 10% of the scholarship.

The bill also folds in policy legislation such as Senate Bill 1, which overhauls the state Department of Education, Senate Bill 53 that would lower the minimum age someone can become a police officer and Senate Bill 83, or the higher education enhancement act, which brought out hundreds of people in opposition.

“If it’s an important piece of legislation that’s timely, that’s a reform, that’s had plenty of due diligence in both chambers, then I think it’s appropriate to put in the budget,” Huffman said.

The budget also prohibits state employees from working from home for more than eight hours a week, other than as an accommodation under the ADA or other Civil Rights laws.

“You do more work, you do more effective work, when you’re physically present at your workplace” Huffman said.

Other new additions include a provision that prohibit “local regulation of tobacco products and alternative nicotine products and prohibits giving away or selling flavored liquids or solutions for electronic smoking devices other than menthol.”

The budget also specifies that “a person cannot request a specific variety or brand of spirituous liquor via an agency store if the specific liquor is in high demand and already allocated to stores across the state.”

Last week, the Senate allocated $15 million for the state’s Special August Election, the budget that passed the Senate today “decreases the transfer for the August special election to $11.3M but increases the appropriation available for the election to $16M.”

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has said in the past would cost between $10 and $12 million to put on the statewide election.

The most up-to-date budget documents can be found here.

House and Senate members will now meet behind closed doors in Conference Committee to reach a budget agreement. Lawmakers due date to pass the budget is June 30 at midnight.