Ohio Senate leader promises override of anti-health orders veto

In a March 5, 2019 file photo, Ohio Senate president Larry Obhof speaks at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Led by Obhof, the Ohio Senate on Thursday, June 20, 2019 passed its two-year, $69 billion state budget proposal in a rare unanimous vote. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof says he has the votes to override a threatened veto of a bill restricting the health department’s powers during a health emergency.

Obhof said Wednesday he will hold the vote if fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine makes good on his promise to veto the measure by week’s end.

The bill would allow the Legislature to adopt resolutions to rescind Health Department orders to prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

DeWine has called such bills reckless at a time when the state is struggling to slow the spread of the coronavirus.