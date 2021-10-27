Ohio Senate debates abortion ‘trigger bill’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Up for debate at the Ohio Statehouse is a bill that would ban abortion in Ohio if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is a decision that’s personal to each person and should not be a decision that’s made by politicians, by our government, ” said Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of Government Affairs at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio.

“The killing of a child in the womb is not healthcare nor is it reproductive healthcare,” testified Denise Leipold from Right to Life, Northeast Ohio.

The Ohio Senate Health Committee heard proponent testimony on Senate Bill 123 on Wednesday. The bill has been labeled a “trigger bill,” meaning if the Supreme Court was to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion would automatically be made illegal in the state, eliminating the need for any further action by the legislature.

“It will make access to safe legal abortion impossible if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v Wade,” Blauvelt-Copelin said.

Pro-choice advocates said they are concerned that the bill will not only pass but that the conservative makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court makes it likely Roe v. Wade will be overturned. People testifying were asked by Ohio Sen. Cecil Thomas (D-9th District) about the lack of an exception for rape and incest.

“Yes, she would have to bear that child and what I would say is that child does not deserve the death penalty,” said Mary Parker with Ohio Right to Life.

Another hearing on SB 123 has not been scheduled, but the chairman of the committee said opponents of the bill will have a chance to testify.

“It’s still really important for Ohioans who do support safe legal abortion to speak up and speak out against this bill,” Blauvelt-Copelin said.